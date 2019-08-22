Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Jean Watson Babb. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Guignard Mansion Still Hopes Retirement Community View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Jean Watson Babb COLUMBIA - Peggy Jean Watson Babb received her heavenly promotion on August 18, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born and raised by her parents Mr. T.F. Watson and Mrs. Minnie Looney Watson in Eastanollee, Georgia. Peggy, known as Mimi to her family, embraced Columbia from the early 1960s and was married to Harold Babb for 53 years. She was a dedicated mother and volunteer for many organizations in leadership roles. A committed member of First Baptist Church, she was always willing to be involved in her church and community. Peggy worked as a volunteer in Baptist Hospital Auxiliary and loved to garden. She enjoyed being an active member of Pine Garden Club. She earned her certification as a flower judge which allowed her to be active with the State Fair and other competitions. Through thick and thin, Peggy was a true USC Gamecock sports fan. Peggy is survived by one sister, Ann Redmon of Willis, Texas; one daughter, Mrs. Karen Coker (Marc) of Edisto, SC; one son, Martin Babb of Birmingham, Alabama; two granddaughters, Megan Seitz (Eric) of Summerville, SC, and Abey Foster (Jared) of Columbia. She was also proud of her four great-grandchildren, Addison, Carson, Jack, and Matt. In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her brother, Harry Jack Watson and her husband, Harold Babb. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Still Hopes Retirement Center and Prisma Hospice for their love and care for Peggy. A private graveside service will be held in Stephens Memorial Park in Toccoa, Georgia. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life reception Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Guignard Mansion at Still Hopes Retirement Community. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Prisma Hospice or Still Hopes Retirement Community. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

