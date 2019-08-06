Peggy Lea Mallet COLUMBIA - Peggy Lea Mallet, 59, of Columbia, SC, was born March 19, 1960, to Roy E. and Connie J. Miller, and died peacefully on August 4, 2019. She was a gentle soul with a kind heart, always willing to help others regardless of her situation. She had a special connection to her German Shepherds and could always be found with her old-school mystery novels. She is survived by her mother, Connie; children, Stephanie Davis, Jason Mallet, and Brian Mallet; grandchildren, Peyton and Isabelle Hagen; siblings, Marsha, Jennifer, and Janie; also, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her father, Roy Miller, and her loving brother, Barry Miller. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA by visiting ASPCA.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019