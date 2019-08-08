|
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Charleston
Interment
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Elmwood Memorial Cemetery
Peggy Marie Plumer CHARLESTON - Peggy Marie Plumer died on August 4, 2019, at her home in Charleston, SC. She was born on December 16, 1928, in Bennettsville, SC, to Italy Martha and Marion Verdell Tunstall. Upon her mother's death in 1932, she was adopted and raised by her mother's brother and his wife, Laco Watson Powell and Eva Clanton Powell, living in Hartsville, SC. In 1949, she married Robert Jackson Plumer. The couple and their sons moved to Charleston, SC, in 1958. As a teenager and young woman, Peggy was a singer on live radio in Hartsville and across Darlington County, SC. She attended Coker College and later worked for Coker Mills, the SC State Employment Commission, as office manager for McLeod Lumber, and as medical office manager for Drs. Bradham, Locklair, Grimbal, and Vogel, until her retirement in 1994. Peggy was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Charleston for 55 years, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and participated in various leadership roles. She was a devoted wife and mother, fulfilling her dream of marrying Jack and raising her three beloved sons. She is survived by her sisters Mary Bennett and Norma Elkin; her sons Robert Wayne Plumer (Elaine Cunningham) of NJ, Bruce Powell Plumer of NC, and Derald Gene Plumer (Abigail Jane Franklin) of NY, NY; two grandsons, Samuel Jackson Plumer and Benjamin Bogart Plumer of NY, NY; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, in First Baptist Church of Charleston, 61 Church Street, at 2:00 PM. Interment will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1:00 PM, in Elmwood Memorial Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Charleston Regeneration Fund, 48 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019
