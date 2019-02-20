Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Mills. View Sign

Peggy McMullen Mills COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Peggy McMullen Mills, 81, will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Mrs. Mills died Monday, February 18, 2019. Born in Hemphill, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Leo Ezra McMullen and Willie Eva Lynch McMullen. She retired in 2003 as Printing Division Manager for Wilbur Smith Associates and was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. Surviving are her son, Bradley R. Mills of Columbia, SC, her granddaughter, Peightyn Mills of Moncks Corner, SC, and her brother, Robert Dean McMullen (Michelle) of Huntington, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond H. Mills. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Memorial UMC, 1005 Asbury Dr, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Funeral Home Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

