Peggy Phillips

Peggy Norris Phillips COLUMBIA - A graveside service to celebrate the life of Peggy Norris Phillips, 89, of Columbia, SC will be held at 12:00pm Friday July 10, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with Rev. Brett DeYoung officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to a charity of one's choice
. Mrs. Phillips passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Harbison Shores of Irmo, SC. She was born in Johnson City, TN and was the daughter of the late Avery and Carrie (Milsap) Norris. Mrs. Phillips retired from AAFES on Fort Jackson. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters , Marilyn (Patrick) Harlan and Robin Buxton; great granddaughter, Hailey Bradstreet; greatgrandson, Seth Dale; and granddaughter-in-law, Katrina Dale; sister Ruth Jamerson of Johnson City, TN; and brother Paul (Mikall) Norris of Jackson, TN; sister-in-law, Betty Farrington of Johnson City, TN. ; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years John Alexander Phillips (US Army, ret) and grandson Christopher John Bradstreet. The family extends a sincere Thank You to the staff of Harbison Shores of Irmo. They would also like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for the selfless and loving support they showed Mrs. Phillips and the family during this difficult time. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
.