Peggy Pope Smyly
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Chapin, South Carolina - Peggy Pope Smyly, 84, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born July 1, 1936 in Rocky Mount, NC, daughter of the late John S. and Ida Bell Whittington Pope. Mrs. Smyly was predeceased by her husband, Jim; son, Jamie; and brother, Pat.
She was married for 50 years to James P. Smyly who she met in Raleigh, NC. They lived in Chattanooga, TN; Laurens, SC; and St. Paul, MN and retired to Sunset Beach, NC in 1988. In 2014 she moved to "The Heritage at Lowman" in Chapin, SC to be closer to family.
Mrs. Smyly is survived by two daughters, Ann Mims and husband Tony and Sindy Bishop and husband Rick; four grandchildren, Lauren Stellfox (Stephen), Caroline Cato (Cory), Sean Bishop, and Nicole Cannizzaro (Jimmy); five great-grandchildren Gracie Culley, Charlee Cato, Mox Cato, Lucy James Stellfox, and Mason Cannizzaro; her brother, Elliott Pope and wife Cindy; niece, Alyson Pope; and sister-in-law, Judy Mabe Pope.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach, SC, directed by McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
