Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sanders Main. View Sign Service Information Mole Funeral Home 9399 Patterson Street Barnwell , SC 29812 (803)-259-3166 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM The First Baptist Church of Olar Funeral service 3:00 PM The First Baptist Church of Olar Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Sanders Main OLAR SC - Peggy Sanders Main, 89, died peacefully on the morning of January 6, 2020 in the John Harter Nursing Center. She is survived by her devoted husband, Henry Raymond Main to whom she was married for 70 years, children, Cynthia Main Ritt (Tom) of Aiken SC, Mark Damian Main of Augusta Ga. And Melanie Main Lepard (Danny) of Barnwell SC; granddaughter, Catherine of Lake Wylie. She was predeceased by her grandson, John and her beloved terrier, Sport. At the tender age of 3, she was orphaned by the death of both parents, Augusta Ray and Florrie Elizabeth Sanders. She was raised by Daddy Ned and Dora Robinson whom she loved dearly. A graduate of Columbia Business School, Peggy had a fulfilling work career that spanned 49 years. In 1999 she retired with 47 years of service to the City of Barnwell as City Administrator. She was known for her petite statue and diligent work ethic. She loved animals, most especially small dogs and had a tender heart for less fortunate regularly helping those in need. In her younger years, she was an avid softball fan and a talented pitcher. It was never too hot in the summer for a game of softball. Over the past 4 years, we came to love the staff at John Harter Nursing Center as family and we shall be forever grateful for the excellent care she was given. Having been baptized in the Little Salkehatchie River, she was a member of The First Baptist Church of Olar for over 75 years. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3:00PM in The First Baptist Church of Olar with Rev. Dale Hutto officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the church. Mole Funeral Home of Barnwell SC is assisting the family with these arrangements. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mary Ann Morris Animal Shelter, 254 Slow Pitch Rd, Bamberg SC 29003 or to The First Baptist Church of Olar, 35 Hull St, Olar SC. Please sign our online register at

Peggy Sanders Main OLAR SC - Peggy Sanders Main, 89, died peacefully on the morning of January 6, 2020 in the John Harter Nursing Center. She is survived by her devoted husband, Henry Raymond Main to whom she was married for 70 years, children, Cynthia Main Ritt (Tom) of Aiken SC, Mark Damian Main of Augusta Ga. And Melanie Main Lepard (Danny) of Barnwell SC; granddaughter, Catherine of Lake Wylie. She was predeceased by her grandson, John and her beloved terrier, Sport. At the tender age of 3, she was orphaned by the death of both parents, Augusta Ray and Florrie Elizabeth Sanders. She was raised by Daddy Ned and Dora Robinson whom she loved dearly. A graduate of Columbia Business School, Peggy had a fulfilling work career that spanned 49 years. In 1999 she retired with 47 years of service to the City of Barnwell as City Administrator. She was known for her petite statue and diligent work ethic. She loved animals, most especially small dogs and had a tender heart for less fortunate regularly helping those in need. In her younger years, she was an avid softball fan and a talented pitcher. It was never too hot in the summer for a game of softball. Over the past 4 years, we came to love the staff at John Harter Nursing Center as family and we shall be forever grateful for the excellent care she was given. Having been baptized in the Little Salkehatchie River, she was a member of The First Baptist Church of Olar for over 75 years. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3:00PM in The First Baptist Church of Olar with Rev. Dale Hutto officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the church. Mole Funeral Home of Barnwell SC is assisting the family with these arrangements. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mary Ann Morris Animal Shelter, 254 Slow Pitch Rd, Bamberg SC 29003 or to The First Baptist Church of Olar, 35 Hull St, Olar SC. Please sign our online register at molefh.com Published in The State on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close