Pelore Clamp GILBERT - Graveside services for Pelore Clamp, 81, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Gilbert Cemetery with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gilbert or the Diabetes Association. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Ms. Clamp died Monday, June 20, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late Wade Hampton and Eva Mae Ricard Clamp. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gilbert and was a retired farmer. Survivors include her sister, Yginie Cockrell, niece, Teresa Cockrell, great-nephew, Justin Wade Cockrell (Julia) and a great niece, Grace Maroney. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Jane White. Online register at Barr-Price.com
