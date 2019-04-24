Pennie Brunson Shaw EDGEFIELD - Pennie Brunson Shaw, 78, wife of the late Robert G. Shaw entered into rest on Friday, April 19, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Willowbrook Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Mrs. Shaw was born in Thomson, GA and the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Felicia Mims Brunson. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Orangeburg, SC. Survivors include a special caregiver, Shara Merritt. Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019