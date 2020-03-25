Perry M. Goodwin, Sr. GASTON Perry M. Goodwin, Sr., 86, passed away March 23, 2020. Born in Pelion, he was the son of the late Perry and Mittie Argoe Goodwin. He served 43 years in the National Guard, retiring in 1993. Mr. Goodwin was a claims adjuster during the majority of his working life. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Goodwin was an outdoorsman where he enjoyed farming, cutting his grass on his lawn mower, or riding in his tractor while telling stories about how old Pine Trees were. Mr. Goodwin is survived by his son, Michael Anthony Goodwin (Jennifer), and Perry Mitchell Goodwin, Jr. (Tonya); daughter, Laurie Goodwin; grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Gavan, Laurel, and Sean Goodwin, Meranda Hook (Scott), Maegan Shedd (Josh), and Matthew Hook (Lyndsay); brother, Harold Goodwin (Joanne); sisters, Catherine Hutto and Georgia Fogle, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Fredrick Goodwin; brothers, Charles and Donald Goodwin; and sister, Listina Goodwin. The family will have a private burial to be held at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to recent events, they plan to have a memorial service to be held at a later date. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2020