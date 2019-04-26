Persephone Page

Persephone A. Page COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Persephone A. Page will be held 12 noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Chappelle Memorial AME Church in Columbia, SC, with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia. The public may view Friday from 1-8 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again on Saturday from 11 AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Persephone A. Page transitioned Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her residence in Columbia. Born in Columbia, she was one of two children born to the late James Franklin Page, Sr. and Mildred Lindsay Page. Surviving are her mother Mildred Lindsay Page; a brother, James Franklin (Tamica) Page, Jr.; three nieces; a nephew; three aunts; and other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019
