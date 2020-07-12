1/1
Peter G. Gourdin IV
1923 - 2020
Peter G. Gourdin IV MT PLEASANT - He loved history and land. Peter Gaillard Gourdin IV, husband of the late Lois Baker Gourdin, died on July 9, 2020, at Franke at Seaside in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina at the age of 97. Peter was born on March 31, 1923, the first son of Peter Gaillard Gourdin and Ada Bell Brockinton Gourdin, in the original home of his grandparents, Dr. William Virginius Brockinton and Mamie Rush Brockinton in Kingstree, SC. At 13 years of age, he attended Porter Military Academy in Charleston, South Carolina for the next four years and graduated in 1940. He attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, the University of South Carolina, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy/ Kings Point in New York. He served during World War II and sailed merchant ships throughout the world. In 1948, Peter married Mary Lois Baker of Chesterfield County, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife, his infant son, Peter Gaillard Gourdin V, his brother, William Brockinton Gourdin, and his sister, Virginia Brockinton Gourdin. He is survived by a son, Theodore Gaillard Gourdin, MD (Elizabeth) of Sullivan's Island, SC and a daughter, Lois Gaillard Gourdin Evans (Marion) of Georgetown, SC. A private family burial was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Williamsburg Cemetery in Kingstree, SC. Memorials may be sent to The Huguenot Society of South Carolina, 138 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williamsburg Funeral Home
332 E Main St
Kingstree, SC 29556
(843) 355-6262
