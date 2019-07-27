Peter Hein COLUMBIA - Peter Hein, 55, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away July 24, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1964 in Islip, New York to Carl and Jane (Ford) Hein. Pete moved to Columbia with friends in the 80's and soon became a well-known fixture in Five Points working and managing several bars such as Rockafella's. Pete then became self-employed as "The Bar Mender" for many years. Pete had many friends and will be most remembered for his big heart and sense of humor. He was also a huge animal lover, rescuing many animals during his life time including his and Amy's beloved dog Stella. Peter is survived by his wife Amy (McGirt) Hein; daughters Sophia and Marlo Hein; son Joseph "Pete" Hein; sister Kathy Dineen; and brothers Kevin (Sharon) and Albert Hein. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on July 29, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. A celebration of Pete's life will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 also at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Inurnment will be at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lupus Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on July 27, 2019