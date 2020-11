Peter Herbert Weiss, Jr.

January 4, 1973 - November 13, 2020

West Columbia, South Carolina - Peter Herbert Weiss, Jr., 47, of West Columbia, passed on November 13, 2020. He was the son of Peter Weiss and the late Joanne Waters Weiss. He was born on January 4, 1973 in Brooklyn, NY.

Peter was a member of the Sons of American Legion. He loved fishing and camping. He enjoyed meeting new people and was a very outgoing person.

He is survived by his son, Andy Weiss; father, Peter Weiss (Step Mother, Tammy Weiss); brother, William Weiss; step sister, Taylor Tidwell. Peter was predeceased by his mother Joanne Weiss.

The family will greet friends from 1:00p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, 820 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170.





