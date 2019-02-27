Peter Jackson Sr. MITFORD - Funeral services for Peter Jackson Sr., 72, of 6742 Heritage Road will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, February 28,2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church with burial in the Oaklawn Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 8pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Peter Jackson Sr. died February 23, 2019. Surviving: sons, Peter Jackson, Jr., Blaine Ingle; daughters, Rudene Budhoo, Marsha Jackson, Lakeesha Isaac; brother, Rev. Carl Jackson Jr.; sisters, Ollie Chandler, Harriet Williams, Doris Gladney, Martha Miracle, Janet Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 1081 Syrup Mill Road.
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2019