Peter James Stirling
1946 - 2020
Peter James Stirling DANIEL ISLAND, SC - Peter James Stirling, 73, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, former longtime resident of Westwood, Massachusetts, and husband of Roberta "Bobbi" Stirling entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A private Memorial Mass will be held in the Church of the Holy Cross, Daniel Island. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Peter was born December 9, 1946 in Boston, MA, son of the late Andrew James Stirling and Eileen Whalen Stirling. He was a graduate of Boston College in Chestnut Hill, MA and earned his MBA from Lesley College in Cambridge, MA. Peter retired as Vice President of International Business for Ocean Spray Cranberry. He served as Chairman of the Board at East Cooper Medical Center and was a member of the Daniel Island Club where he enjoyed great friendships and golfing. Peter was a member of St. Clare of Assisi, Daniel Island, where he served as an usher. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bobbi Stirling; son, Bryan Peter Stirling (Jennifer Lynch Stirling) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Catherine Grace and Davis Bryan Stirling; brother, Richard Stirling (Bertha) of Marblehead, MA; and sister, Margaret "Peggy" Purohit (Dilip) of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Building Fund, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 100, Daniel Island, SC 29492. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.

Published in The State on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Daniel Island Club
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
