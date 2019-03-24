Peter Michael Knoller JOHNSONVILLE - Peter Michael Knoller, 83, widower of Rebecca Redd Knoller, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House. Survivors include a son, William O. Heath, Augusta, GA; a daughter, Lynne Heath Hicks (Robbie), Johnsonville, SC; two grandchildren, Lydia Hicks Balton (Kyle) and Carley Hicks; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Evie Balton, all of Lake Wylie, SC; sister-in-law Irma Hoffman of Charlotte, NC, and many nieces and nephews.. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Hemingway, SC with The Rev. Dr. Lisa Culpepper officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 11:30AM-1:00PM Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, PO Box 575, Hemingway, SC 29554, Tara Hall Home for Boys, PO Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29440 or to The Johnsonville Public Library, 242 S Georgetown Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019