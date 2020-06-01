Peter Michael Robinson WEST COLUMBIA A graveside service for Peter Michael Robinson, 61, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Robinson was born December 25, 1958 in Germany and passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was a son of the late Mary Keel and Perry Robinson. Mr. Robinson is survived by his partner, Ken Flores; sister, Jeanne Prevost; brother, Perry "Corky" Robinson; brother-in-law, Ralph Veccie; nieces, Kathy Crawford, Kristy Bowers and Pamela Roseberry and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patter Pets, Inc., P.O. Box 9594, Columbia, SC 2 9290. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 1, 2020.