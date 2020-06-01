Peter Robinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Michael Robinson WEST COLUMBIA A graveside service for Peter Michael Robinson, 61, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Robinson was born December 25, 1958 in Germany and passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was a son of the late Mary Keel and Perry Robinson. Mr. Robinson is survived by his partner, Ken Flores; sister, Jeanne Prevost; brother, Perry "Corky" Robinson; brother-in-law, Ralph Veccie; nieces, Kathy Crawford, Kristy Bowers and Pamela Roseberry and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patter Pets, Inc., P.O. Box 9594, Columbia, SC 2 9290. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved