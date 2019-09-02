Peyton Joseph Abbott CHAPIN Funeral services for Peyton Joseph Abbott, 30, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Rd., Ste. 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. Peyton was born April 5, 1989 in Augusta, GA and passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the son of James Douglas Abbott and Donna Phillips. Peyton was a 2007 graduate of Chapin High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps with two deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was currently attending Keiser University, in West Palm Beach, studying radiology. Peyton is survived by his parents, Thomas and Donna Phillips of Chapin; father, James Douglas Abbott of North Augusta; brothers, Seth, Madison and Townsend Abbott; sisters, Jordan Phillips and Savanna Williams (Antwan); maternal grandparents, Ray and Carol Dickens, Sr.; aunts, Debbie Hebert, Kay Crapps (Mike); uncles, Nate Dickens (Laura), J. D. Phillips (Paula) and Keith Stewart (Tina) along with numerous cousins and other family members. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Abbott and grandmother, Olivia Phillips. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmanchapin.com. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 2, 2019