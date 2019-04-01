Peyton Dream Manning COLUMBIA - Peyton Dream Manning was born March 8, 2017 to Joe-Jetta Woods and Daquan Manning. She departed this earthly life March 29, 2019. Peyton attended Children's Gardens where she was a star student and loved by everyone. In Peyton's short life, she was a joy to be around. She enjoyed playing with her family. Peyton will be well missed by everyone. Peyton is survived by her parents, Joe-Jetta Woods and Daquan Manning; five siblings, Precious Mitchell, DonCere Woods, DonCeze Woods, Paislee Manning, and Zane Manning; grandparents, Gail Woods, Joseph Nelson, Delano Manning, and Kafi Manning; great-grandparents, Domino (Jackie) Boulware; great-great grandmother, Ruth Green; three aunts, Skylar Fredrick, Reka Corely, Dezaray Nelson, and Nicole Woods; two uncles, David Douglas, and Devan Nelson; and a host of cousins, and other relatives all who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 3:00 pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2019