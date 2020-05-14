Phil Hudson CAMDEN - Funeral services for Phillip Edward "Phil" Hudson, 69, will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery. Phil died Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Camden, SC, the son of Katherine Holden Hudson and the late E.W. "Ed" Hudson. He had been a member of the Military Police in the United States Army, coached American Legion Post 17 baseball and Joseph Kershaw Academy football. Phil was also a member of First Baptist Church of Camden, a former member of Wateree Bass Masters and Camden Country Club. He was a devoted, loving husband, father and friend to many. Phil enjoyed fishing, golfing, coaching, refinishing furniture and spending time with family and friends. Phil is survived by his wife of 46 years, Robbie Carlton Hudson; children, Phillip Edward Hudson, Jr., (Stephanie); grandchildren, Molly Parker Hudson, Phillip Edward "Hill" Hudson, III; sister, Kathy Hudson Lynch (Johnny); mother-in-law, Joyce Parker Carlton; sister-in-law, Donna Carlton Bowen (Jim), brothers-in-law, John Farrell Carlton (Tracy), Henry Paige Carlton (Julie); nieces and nephews, Tierney (Brian), Shauna, Erin (Jon), Georgia (Jared), Becca, Lucas, Schroder, Mills, Brennen, Parker, Braytan, Tristan, Deklan. Phil was predeceased by his father; grandchild, Thomas Wesley "Wes" Hudson and brother, William Dale Hudson. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC 29033 or to First Baptist Church, 1201 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Hudson family at www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.