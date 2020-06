Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Philemon's life story with friends and family

Share Philemon's life story with friends and family

Philemon B. Waters, Jr. DELAND, FL- Philemon B. Waters Jr. 88, Formerly of Tampa, died June 20, 2020 in Deland, FL after a brief illness. Survived by brother, Edmund and wife, Ruth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store