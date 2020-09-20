1/2
Philip Dunbar "Dunny" Delk
{ "" }
Philip Dunbar Delk "Dunny" PELION, SC - Mr. Delk passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. He was 85 years young at the time of his death. Dunbar was born in Blackville, S.C. on February 7, 1935 to Furman and Mildred Delk. He attended school in Orangeburg before moving to West Columbia and graduating from Brookland-Cayce High School. After high school, he attended the University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in chemical engineering while also serving in AFROTC, graduating with the rank of Second Lieutenant. He served for 17 years in the USAF, retiring with the rank of Captain, having served at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio, Brookley AFB in Mobile, Alabama, and Kelly AFB in San Antonio, Texas. After coming back to South Carolina in the early 1970's, he went to work at the Department of Health and Environmental Control in Columbia, later moving over to the Department of Corrections. During this time he continued to further his education, garnering several certificates and degrees. He loved fishing and anything outdoors. He and his step-son spent many happy years breeding, raising, and selling exotic birds as well as chickens, goats, donkeys, and many other species. Dunbar is survived by his step-son, Lonnie Jacobs of the home, His brother, Lanier "Bo" Delk (Barbara, dec.); sister, Wanda Phillips (David); sister, Gwen Fleming (Arthur, dec.); sister, Jackie Bradham (John, dec.); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dunbar was a truly wonderful, kind, loving man. For all those who knew him and the ones who loved him dearly; he will be greatly missed. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Celestial Memorial Park. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
