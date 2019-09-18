Philip Lee Kipp COLUMBIA - Philip Lee Kipp, 73, of Columbia died September 12, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 10, 1946, in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Marvin P. Kipp and June R. Post. He was both a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran who volunteered to serve two tours in Vietnam as a Marine and then subsequently enlisted into the U.S. Army from which he retired in 1993. In addition to his military service, he was also an Ohio State Patrolman, and both an Henrico County, VA, and Richland County, SC, deputy sheriff. Following his retirement, he loved spending time visiting family, meeting friends for Happy Hour, and frequent visits to the beach. He was a man of few words, but will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and of course, his endless humming! He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda; children Michael Kipp (Lorie), Dawn Kennedy-Robb (Doug), and Steven Campbell (Marie); beloved grandchildren Peyton, Alison, Arilyn, Connor, and Nathan; siblings Sue Benhardus (Tim); Donald Kipp, and Bill Kipp; sister-in-law Sandra Kay Kipp; and numerous cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Kipp. There will be no formal service; however, per his wishes, we will celebrate his life with a party at Polliwog's on November 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. Private services with the family will be held at a later date.
Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019