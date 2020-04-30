Philip M. Burgess COLUMBIANA, AL Philip M. Burgess, 80, of Columbiana, AL, formerly of Columbia, SC, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born April 17, 1940, he was a son of the late Leslie Carroll and Mary Kearse Burgess. Philip sold organs and pianos as a career, but his true love was performing in his various bands in Columbia, Cayce, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and all over Florida. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Smith Burgess; his children, Philip Mark Burgess (Wendy Whittington), Ashley Burgess Cobb (Adam); grandchildren, Jared Burgess and Chase Cobb, as well as one on the way. A funeral for Mr. Burgess will be live streamed at 11 o'clock, Saturday, May 2nd and may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ Philip-Burgess/#! /PhotosVideos. Entombment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 30, 2020