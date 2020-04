Philip M. Burgess COLUMBIANA, AL Philip M. Burgess, 80, of Columbiana, AL, formerly of Columbia, SC, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born April 17, 1940, he was a son of the late Leslie Carroll and Mary Kearse Burgess. Philip sold organs and pianos as a career, but his true love was performing in his various bands in Columbia, Cayce, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and all over Florida. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Smith Burgess; his children, Philip Mark Burgess (Wendy Whittington), Ashley Burgess Cobb (Adam); grandchildren, Jared Burgess and Chase Cobb, as well as one on the way. A funeral for Mr. Burgess will be live streamed at 11 o'clock, Saturday, May 2nd and may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ Philip-Burgess/#! /PhotosVideos. Entombment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com