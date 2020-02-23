Philip Bennett Morris GREENSBORO, NC - Philip Bennett Morris, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a short illness in Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Born April 18, 1938. He graduated from Camden High School in 1956. Following an enlistment in the Marine Corps, he attended the University of S.C. He was a member of the WIS TV staff from 1960 1965. Philip "Ben" was former Director of the SC Safety Council from 1965-1984. He was owner of the Advertising Agency, ADmagination, Inc. from 1984-1987. "Ben" moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1999 when 2 of his songs were recorded. Ben was an avid songwriter and writer of poetry. He was also an active member of the Camden, S.C. Poet's Society. He was a Life Member of the Marine Corps League and the NRA. Son of A.C. Morris and Mary Catherine Gardner Morris of Camden, S.C, deceased. He leaves a Son, Gary Paul Morris, of Columbia, a Daughter, Lisa Ann Morris, of West Columbia, Son, John Bennett Morris, of Lexington, S.C. , Sister Mary Kent of Canton, Ma., Wife Kay Terry Morris of Greensboro, Brother in law Bruce Terry of Richmond, Va. , Step Daughter, Pamela Rothbard and her family of Austin, Children, Trenton and Jacqueline Rothbard of Glencoe, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts should go to St. Judes or the Salvation Army.

