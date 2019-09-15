Philip J. Weiss COLUMBIA The funeral service for Philip J. Weiss, 88, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Steven Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Philip passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi to the late Philip J. Weiss, Sr. and Mable E. Schroegler Weiss. Philip and his late wife of 36 years, Murl were charter members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in where he served as a Deacon. Later, Philip became a member of Union United Methodist Church where he sang in the Choir and played trumpet in the Church Brass Ensemble. He was a long-time member of the Columbia Rotary Club and retired from the Ellison Insurance Agency in 1999. Philip was an avid Gamecock fan, member of the Columbia Amateur Radio Club and also enjoyed painting along with sailing on Lake Murray. He enjoyed dancing and was a member Tanglefoot Square Dancing Club and Columbia Ballroom. Survivors include his son, Chris Weiss (Pat) of Chapin; daughter, Kay Eidt (Kevin) of Blythewood; grandchildren, Gayle Champagne (Don), Laura Kistler (Nick), Christy Shepler, Britney Eidt, Ashley Knapp (Kevin) and Hannah Eidt; great-grandchildren, Curtis Shepler, Kirby Kistler and Parker Knapp, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Weiss, Evelyn Watts and Barbara Welborn; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Those who preceded him in death besides his parents were first wife, Murl English Weiss; second wife, Jonnie Clepper Weiss; brother, Charlie Weiss; sisters, Mildred Demeranville, Jessie Corbett and Phyllis Sandifer. The family wishes to thank PruittHealth - Blythwood for their kindness and support over the past year and a half. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033 or , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 15, 2019