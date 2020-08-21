Phillip Daniel Brown LEXINGTON Phillip Daniel Brown died on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1968 in Aiken, SC to the late George and Jean Brown. The family moved to West Columbia in 1969, and he graduated from BC High School and attended Midlands Tech. The important stuff: Phil never met a stranger and made friends easily. He had a great sense of humor, both in making jokes and appreciating others'. An avid reader, he could intelligently converse on many topics (and didn't get mad if your opinion differed from his). He thrived in nature and the outdoors, enjoyed fishing and cooking, had a talent for drawing cartoons, and his singing wasn't half bad. He was affectionate and loving and had a particular affinity for animals. Pets over the years included dogs, cats, a rat, snakes, and even a raccoon. Phillip is survived by his daughter, Daniella Brown; siblings, Anne Brown Burkhalter, Everett Brown, Cindy Brown Scott; niece, Alexandra Scott and nephew, Jeff Burkhalter. A graveside memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mt. Hebron UMC, 3041 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia, SC. Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice or to the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St., Columbia, SC 29201. "You were loved, and we will miss you, baby brother." www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net