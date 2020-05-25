Philip W. Ellisor CAYCE - Philip Wainwright Ellisor passed away on May 23 at home after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Ellisor was the eldest child of Ernest and Susie Ellisor. He was a lifelong resident of the Cayce/West Columbiaarea. He was born on April 1, 1931. He was married to Hilda Mack on Feb 16, 1951 and this past Feb. they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. He was a veteran of the Korean War era, Mr. Ellisor was retired from Overnite Transportation Co. after a 35 year career as a long distance truck driver. After retiring, he went to work at Thompson's Funeral Home where he worked for another 20 plus years. Philip was recognized for his community service and was a recipient of the distinguished Silver Crescent Award from the state of South Carolina. Most of his service was at Trinity Baptist Church where he was a charter member and also served as a deacon formany years. He and his wife spent many years assisting with the youth program at Trinity during the 1970's and 80's. Philip is survived by his three children, Larry Ellisor (Janet) of Pine Ridge, Lynne Davis (Billy) of Cayce, Linda Koon (Mark) of Chapin; brother, George Ellisor; sisters, Thalia Deaver, Shelvy Sturkie (George), and Bernice Grigsby; grandchildren, Stephanie Anderson (Jesse), Amanda Leffel (Tim), Tyler Gilroy (Nicole), Austin Davis, and Macy Koon; and six great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Just Us Café where he had many friends that greeted him over the years. He loved to go there and have his breakfast time and chat with his friends. Thanks to the owners who gave him many meals in appreciation for his military service. The family would like to thank Philip's caregiver, Ms. Emma Perry, who has been such a loyal worker and provider during his needs over the past several years. Her service was not only professional but she truly became a family member. Her care and love for our family will always be cherished and remembered. A graveside service will be held at Southland Memorial Gardens at 3 PM, Tuesday, May 26. Barr-Price Funeral Home 8035324411



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store