Phillip Henry Loman
February 24, 1935 - October 17, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Phillip Henry Loman, 85, of Columbia, SC. passed away October 17, 2020 in Columbia, SC. Phil was born February 24, 1935 to Henry and Ann (Hiatt) Loman in Asheboro, NC. Phil has been married to the love of his life, Norma Richardson, for the last 64 years. He worked for 37 years at Unijax Paper Company and reached "Master" status before he retired. Phil was a proud veteran. He loved spending time with his family, golfing with his friends at Fort Jackson Golf Club, and eating breakfast with the "Bernie Bunch". He was a Master Mason for 57 years and an active member of Asbury Methodist Church in Columbia for 57 years. Phil graduated from Asheboro High School in Asheboro, NC before continuing his education at Elon University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in business.
Phillip is survived by his wife Norma; daughter Kim (Deebo) Kelly; sons David (Robin) Loman and Todd (Joy) Loman. Phillip is also survived by seven grandchildren; Caroline Larkin, Wills Kelly, and Emily, Sydney, Tradd (Taylor), and Garrett Loman and one sister; Ann Lynn Green.
Due to the Covid epidemic, a private committal service with military rites to honor his dedicated service in the United States Army during the Korean War will be performed at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A private celebration of his life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church following the committal. Pall bearers are Tradd Loman, Garrett Loman, Wills Kelly, Mike Tolleson, Raymond Winegard, Jason Winegard, Matthew Jasso, and Jan Caldwell.
Phil was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His sense of humor and his unique way of telling a story will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to personally thank Lutheran Hospice, especially Cindy, Janice, Kathy, and Rachel. Memorials can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com