Phillip B. Hough LANCASTER - Phillip B. Hough, passed in peace on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 71. He was a 1970 graduate of The Citadel, where he attended with a golf scholarship. Phillip was a lifelong Clemson fan, avid golfer and had a great love for pond fishing. He was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Preceded in death by his father, Francis "Scoop" Madison Hough and his mother, Frances Bowen Hough. Husband of Janet Presnell Hough. He was the loving father of Phillip Benjamin Hough, Jr., Margaret Hough Letson (David) and William Bowen Hough and grandfather of Jacob Kenneth Williams and Andrew Phillip Williams. He is further survived by his brother, Francis "Mat" Madison Hough. Family, friends and others whose lives Phillip touched are invited to Covenant Baptist Church, on Friday, March 29, 2019 for a visitation from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm followed by a service at 3:00 pm to celebrate his life. If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Covenant Baptist Church - Facility Improvement Fund, PO Box 578, Lancaster, SC 29721. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Hough.

Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019

