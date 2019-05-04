Phillip Jackson

Phillip Jackson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Deacon Phillip Jackson will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Emmanuel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Blue Ridge Terrace, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Pearl Patten Jackson; sons, Bishop Rickie (Teresa) Jackson and Ray (Trenita) Jackson; daughters, Beverly Jackson, Angela Pollock, Sharon (Curtis) Jackson, Vicki Jackson, and Diana (Jeremy) Dean; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Jackson; four sisters, Mary (Ulysses) Johnson, Deloris (Sigmon) Jones, Margaret Gray and Doris Jackson; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on May 4, 2019
