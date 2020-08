Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip McLaurin COLUMBIA - Phillip Joseph "Joe" McLaurin, 53, formerly of Cherawdied Friday, July 31, 2020 in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Kiser Funeral Home, Cheraw, SC A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens.



