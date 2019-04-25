Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Rhodes. View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip (Phil) Randolph Rhodes BLYTHEWOOD - Phillip (Phil) Randolph Rhodes, 68, husband of Anne Ward Rhodes of Blythewood S.C. Went home to be with the Lord on Easter morning, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Providence Health in Columbia S.C. A native of Woodruff S.C. , he was the son of the late Emalene Brown and Floyd Rhodes Jr. born on December 12, 1950 Phil graduated from Woodruff High School. He retired from Leigh-Fibers in Lyman, S.C. and was owner of Rhodes Upholstery. He accepted the Lord as his Savior at Mills Mill Baptist Church. Phil was a sports car enthusiast, loved building and owning them throughout his life, enjoyed his horses, eating out at all his favorite places. He is survived by his wife Anne Ward Rhodes, his son Phillip Rhodes (Vicki), 3 grandchildren, Damion Rhodes, Lochlan Rhodes, Bright Rhodes of Colorado. Also survived by one sister, DeLynn Rhodes Lanford (Tommy) of Greenville SC, one nephew, Tommy Lanford Jr. (Brittany) of Greenville SC In addition to his parents , Phil was predeceased by his brother, Martin (Marty) Rhodes. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday April 27, 2019 in then chapel of Kornegay & Moseley. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place Monday April 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery at 2:00pm. Please sign the online guest book at

