Phillip Vincent Rodgers COLUMBIA Phillip V. Rodgers died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Phil was born November 20, 1947, the son of Horace and Margaret Huffman Rodgers and grew up in Cayce, SC. He attended local elementary schools and Airport High School. He played Airport's first football team and lettered in the varsity team. As a child and teenager, he spent every summer with his grandfather, Gerald Rodgers, who owned a sawmill in Ward, SC. He was proud of the fact that his family (Rodgers) founded and built St. Williams Catholic Church in Ward. One of Phil's proudest and most rewarding accomplishments was coaching Cayce-West Columbia Football for over 20 years. His teams won many local and state titles and it was rare to visit the old neighborhood without someone shouting "Coach" and wanting to shake his hand. He influenced the lives of many young men, teaching what hard work and good clean ethics could make of your life. He was also Commissioner for Dixie Youth Baseball for over ten years. Phil worked many years for Ben Arnold-Sumbelt Beverage as a salesman, making friends all over the state. The stories he loved to tell about that job! In June, 1999, he married Sandra Koon Brunson, and moved near Lake Murray. Having been raised in sandy soil, he could never adjust to the hard red clay of the area and would let anyone who would listen know it. He had many hobbies in his retirement besides trying to conquer red clay and the deer eating his tomatoes. He had always loved to fish and was a former member of East Columbia Bassmasters and more recently on the waters of Lake Murray and Santee with his fishing buddy, Robby Pait. His favorite and daily hangout was Lake World near Lake Murray Dam where he held the title of Captain Choas. Another retirement hobby was restoring antique tractors, especially his beloved 1945 John Deere G, with the help of his friend, Frank Shealy. He loved driving this tractor in parades and displaying it in shows. Phil was a big man with a big heart towards animals, especially, Chihuahuas. He and Sandra adopted over 20 Chihuahuas, mostly the elderly, abused and hard to place. It was a sight to see 6 Chihuahuas balanced on this mans big lap. Phil is survived by his wife, Sandra; sisters, Teresea Miller, Jackie Nance (Harvey), and Ann Taylor (George); step-sons, Ronnie Davis and Patrick Lindler; mother-in-law, Verta Koon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Sally Koon and Dan and Jane Koon; nieces, nephews, and his much loved Chihuahuas, Hassie and Dabo. He was predeceased by brother-in-law, John Miller. As per Phil's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Homeward Bound Rescue c/o Linda Provence, PO Box 4335, Irmo, SC 29063 or Pets Inc., PO Box 6394, West Columbia, SC 29170.

