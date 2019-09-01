Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Watson. View Sign Service Information Amos and Sons Funeral Home 412 Railroad Avenue Johnston , SC 29832 (803)-275-3315 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Dr. Phillip Watson AIKEN - On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, that Great Day arrived. From the earth Reverend Dr. Phillip Watson, evolved and took the journey to his heavenly home. Reverend Watson was born on January 22, 1926, in Ridge Spring, South Carolina, to the late Wallace Watson and Louise Peterson Watson. He graduated from Schofield Normal Industrial High School and attended Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina and Benedict College in Columbia, SC. He was on the way, seeking after what life had to offered but his passion stayed the same. In 1951, Reverend Watson married the love of his life, Thelma Wingfield of Augusta, Georgia. Together they have two sons: Phillip Wallace (Josie) of Washington, D.C., Elder Henry Noah (Carrie) of Columbia, SC. Family was always his first concern. Reverend and Mrs. Watson ensured the upbringing of the boys was to be well educated and to know who God is. This union also brought about five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish four sister-in-law's, Dorothy Peterson of Johnston, SC; Elsie Wingfield of North Augusta, SC; Zora Watson of Norristown, PA; and Georgene Crawford of Augusta, GA and one brother-in-law, John Wingfield of Augusta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a world of friends. Funeral Services for Reverend Dr. Phillip Watson, of Aiken SC will be held 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken, SC. With the Rev. T.C. Edwards, Pastor; the Rev. Joseph Cook, Officiating and the Rev. Douglas Slaughter the Eulogist. Interment will be in the Jessamine Memorial Garden, Aiken, SC. Rev. Watson will lie in state Sunday at the Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston from 3-6 pm, Monday at the Culbert Branch Baptist Church from 11am -3pm in Williston and a visitation will be held 6-8pm Monday evening at the Brightharp & Sons Funeral Home, Aiken, SC Amos & Sons Funeral Home, 412 Railroad Avenue Johnston is in Charge of Funeral Arrangements.

