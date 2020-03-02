Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-5000 Visitation 5:30 PM Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Newberry Burial Following Services Newberry Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Woodruff PROSPERITY - Phillip Eli Woodruff of Prosperity, 16 years old, died as a result of an accident on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Phillip was born on October 8, 2003, a son of Micheal D. Woodruff of Irmo and Renee Lindsey Mowder of Prosperity. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Newberry, a participant in Young Life and a tenth-grade student at Mid Carolina High School. Always recognizable by his good-looking locks of hair, Phillip enjoyed life. He had talents for photography, billiards, making friends and loving everyone. If easing the pain of others was a superpower then Phillip can be called a superhero. He had heart. He showed others what kindness was. The students of Mid Carolina High School have created a saying "Be kind#PhillipKind." He was an all-inclusive young man who loved others to the utmost. For him, everyone's differences were what brought them together. Regardless of color, age, life choices or personal preferences, he saw ways to connect everybody. He is survived by his parents Micheal and Renee, his step father, Brian Mowder; brothers, Jacob "Jake" Woodruff and Blake Mowder; grandparents, Deborah and Kenneth Hollbrooks and Elsie Mowder and Larry and Phyllis Boutain; great grandparents, Jack and Jean Briggs and Gretchen Possinger Woodruff; a devoted uncle Ryan Lindsey and many other aunts, uncles and cousins around the country. Visitation will be from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4 at Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Newberry at 3:00 pm on Thursday, March 5 with Dr. Albert Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Messages may be sent to the family at

