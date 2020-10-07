Phyllis Boylston DavisDecember 9, 1943 - September 29, 2020Newberry, South Carolina - Phyllis Boylston Davis died peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, September 29, 2020. During an extended illness, Phyllis' faith, family and friends sustained her.Born and raised in Cayce, SC on December 9, 1943, she was the daughter of Andrew P. and Grace Boylston Davis. She was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School, Class of 1962, where her classmates elected her "Friendliest" in their Senior Class. Phyllis took great pride in being a member of the championship Brookland-Cayce High School Band. She also attended Newberry College and was employed by various state agencies until her retirement.Phyllis loved deeply and her joy in life was loving and caring for God's four-legged creatures, her dogs and cats, especially her companion, Brownie.The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the tender loving care given Phyllis by the dedicated staff and caregivers of White Oak Manor of Newberry and All Seasons Hospice.Survivors include her sister, Dee Dee Davis Chewning; her brothers-in-law, Richard Chewning and Walter Meetze; her nieces and nephews, Andrea Chewning, Chip Chewning (Toni), Kyle Meetz (Frances), and Carrie Meetze Caldwell (Brantley); her great nieces and nephews, and her cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Laurel David Meetze; and her aunt, Carrie Vinson.A private family service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212-3707.Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family.