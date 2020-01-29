Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis DeLoach Baldwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis DeLoach Baldwin WEST COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Phyllis Audrey DeLoach Baldwin, 90, of West Columbia will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia at 3 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020, conducted by Rev. Rich Crozier. The family will greet friends after the service in the Guignard Mansion of Still Hopes Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia. Mrs. Baldwin passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, after an illness. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Abram and Maggie Dukes of Columbia. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Baldwin Jr., sister Lou Dukes Church of Leesville, SC, son Chris (Lisa) DeLoach of Mt Pleasant, SC, daughter Nancy (Bill) Stankowski of Swansboro, NC; and sister-in-law Vera Dukes of Aiken, SC. Other survivors include grandchildren Aaron Struthers, Columbia, SC; Will Haigh, Audrey Lutz, Leigh Ann Haigh, Swansboro, NC; Marc DeLoach and Sarah DeLoach, Mt Pleasant, SC; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her first husband of 36 years, Col. William W. (Bill) DeLoach of Columbia, her brother, Kenneth Dukes of Aiken, her daughter, Lisa Jean DeLoach Brewer of Columbia, and her brother-in-law, Col. Carl Norwood Church of Leesville, SC. Phyllis graduated from Dreher High School in 1946 and in 1950 she graduated with honors from the University of South Carolina where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. While a dedicated military spouse, Phyllis made 29 moves across the US and Europe, from 1951 to 1974. In addition, she taught high school English, and for a time, worked as a bank teller. Several years after the passing of her first husband, she married a lifelong friend, Kenneth Baldwin. They enjoyed many wonderful years together, first in Blythewood and since 2016 at Still Hopes. Phyllis lived her life with purpose, sharing her love and generosity selflessly, leaving a beautiful legacy resonating in the lives of many. Her amazing smile, her open arms, and her kind heart reflected the beauty of her soul. She had a magical way of making everyone around her feel special. Phyllis had a bedrock of inner strength. When a family member or friend needed support, she was always there, never too tired or too busy to help. Gifted with a great sense of humor, and a keen intellect, Phyllis was a joy to be around. She was humble, kind and always focused on the happiness of others. She will be greatly missed by many. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Still Hopes for their love and support during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 901 Pine St. Spartanburg, SC, or Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC, 29212.

