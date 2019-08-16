Phyllis Jean Minton Crookham LITTLE MOUNTAIN - Funeral Service for Phyllis Jean Minton Crookham, 79, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Mrs. Crookham passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born in Peebles, OH, she was the daughter of the late George Albert Minton and Opal May Newman Minton. Phyllis was the wife of the late William Harold Crookham. She was an active member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Mrs. Crookham retired from HUD in Columbus, OH before relocating to South Carolina and working with Legal Services in Summerville. Surviving are her daughters, April "Sue" Dyches (Russell Runge), Karen Driskell (Don), Amy Paxton (John); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Minton. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Jean Crookham; granddaughter, Amanda Dyches. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2019