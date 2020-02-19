Phyllis M. Bradley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis M. Bradley.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Phyllis M. Bradley LAKE CITY, FL - Phyllis M. Bradley of Lake City FL, a native of Blair SC passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband: Robert Bradley Lake City FL, one son: Brian Smith Raleigh NC, one daughter: Deidre Smith Raleigh NC, three sisters: Carolyn Craig, Brenda Means Baltimore MD, Tina Knight Chester SC. Funeral service will be 1pm (12 noon viewing) Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 @ Little River Pres. Church, 1415 State Hwy 215 N. Blair SC 29015 with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm Wed. Feb. 19, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.