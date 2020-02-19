Phyllis M. Bradley LAKE CITY, FL - Phyllis M. Bradley of Lake City FL, a native of Blair SC passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband: Robert Bradley Lake City FL, one son: Brian Smith Raleigh NC, one daughter: Deidre Smith Raleigh NC, three sisters: Carolyn Craig, Brenda Means Baltimore MD, Tina Knight Chester SC. Funeral service will be 1pm (12 noon viewing) Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 @ Little River Pres. Church, 1415 State Hwy 215 N. Blair SC 29015 with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 4pm to 7pm Wed. Feb. 19, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020