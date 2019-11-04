Phyllis Goodwin Morehead COLUMBIA - Phyllis Goodwin Morehead, 93, of Columbia, died Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Sharpsville, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Hubert Goodwin and Mary Foley Goodwin. Mrs. Morehead was a member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church and was active in their Friendship SS Class. She was also a part of the Ladies Auxiliary of Blinded Veterans Association. She loved her family, crocheting, and was proud to be a military wife. Surviving are her daughters, Debbi Varga (Gary), Paula Gray (William), Nina Yarborough (Wayne), and Neta Foster (Johnny); 10 grandchildren, Jason Varga (Sydney), Mary White (Mark), Ryan Varga, Christopher Yarborough, Bryan Yarborough (Kelli), Michael Huffman (Kellie), Lori Huffman, Patrick Huffman (Anna), Jennifer Gray, and Catherine Gray; and 10 great-grandchildren with number eleven on the way. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Neil Clinton Morehead; brothers, Hubert Goodwin, Jr., and James Goodwin; and her faithful service dog, "Buddy". The family would like to thank West Columbia Carolina Gardens, Lexington Hospital, and Agape Hospice House on Stoneridge for their extraordinary care in the later part of her life. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Southeastern Guide Dog School, 4210 77th St East, Palmetto, FL 34221. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2019