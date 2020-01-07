Phyllis Olivia Patrick Stanley COLUMBIA - Phyllis Olivia Patrick Stanley, 63 , of Columbia, SC passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1956 in Columbia, SC to the late CSM Ruben Patrick and Jewel Leona Lucas Patrick. Phyllis is survived by her long time partner, Philip Cook; two sisters, Cheryl D. Patrick and Judy A. Rogers (David); one nephew, Patrick E. Holstad; and one niece, Kayla D. Smith (Adam). A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patter Pets Inc. PO Box 9594, Columbia, SC 29290. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 7, 2020