Phyllis Phillips
1942 - 2020
Phyllis H. Phillips
March 1, 1942 - November 19, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - Graveside service for Phyllis H. Phillips, 78, will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Relay For Life or Concord Baptist Church.
Mrs. Phillips passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Rockingham, N.C., she was the daughter of the late John C. Hutchinson and Wincie McDonald Joyner. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, gardening, and floral designing.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Andrew Phillips and Emily Ballew; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Colton Ballew, Layla Marie Ballew, and Wyatt Avery Ballew; sisters, Betty McDaniel and Jackie Kirkland. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Phillips; son, Robert Nick Phillips; and sisters, Deborah Kelly and Delilah Yandle.
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church Cemetery
