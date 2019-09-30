Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Pinholster. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Memorial service 1:00 PM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Marie Faircloth Pinholster BLUFFTON - Phyllis Marie Faircloth Pinholster, 82, was greeted triumphantly into heaven on September 27th, 2019. Her love for her family was beyond amazing, second only to her devotion to Jesus Christ. She was truly a Saint on earth. Phyllis was born to the late Wilbur Nipper Faircloth and Colleen Bagley Faircloth in Douglas, GA on March 1, 1937. Her parents were always an inspiration for providing a loving and Godly home. Their legacy is seen today through numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren. Phyllis spent her childhood years in Douglas, GA, where she met her true love in the 8th grade, Juhan Doyle Pinholster. She attended Mercer University and then married Doyle in 1957. In 1958, the two started a family and Phyllis worked at the home raising three children while Doyle began a financial career at Household Finance. After 15 years of transferring from GA, NC, VA, MD and MA, their family relocated to Columbia, SC in 1973. Phyllis began a career at Allstate Insurance in 1974. Over the years, Phyllis became a very successful sales executive within the organization and retired in 1999. In retirement, they spent time between homes in Sugar Mountain, NC and Hilton Head, SC. Phyllis and Doyle were blessed with a large family and together raised three children with patience, discipline, and most of all, unquestionable and unfailing love. They enjoyed many years living on Lake Murray (Lexington, SC) and countless hours boating and fishing with their children. Many family vacations were spent camping along the Blue Ridge Parkway or along beautiful beaches up and down the east coast. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and would protect and care for them at any cost. She was always positive, never complained, loved to laugh, and was always a joy to be around. Phyllis was known to be one of the kindest, sweetest and most caring ladies on God's earth. (Of course, she denied this claim, but those that knew her, agreed with those accolades). Phyllis was always very involved in her local church and insured that her family was active, as well. She will always be incredibly missed by her loved ones, but we are also celebrating, as she is now in heaven walking once again with her husband, father, and mother. The family would like to give a warm thank you to the wonderful staff at Harbor Cove (formerly Brookdale Court) - and especially Daryl, Neila, Georgia, Edward, Tia and Janice. We would also like to give special appreciation to the supportive staff at Tidewater Hospice - Jodi, Jaclyn, Joni, Angie, Tawanda, Beth, Lisa, and Mike. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Joann Faircloth Johnson (Jim), sons Stephen and Stuart (Wendy), daughter Terri Pinholster Davis, her grandchildren Michael Pinholster (Amanda), Melanie Williams (Chad), Melissa Bradley (Trey), Meleah Tate (Dustin), and Marlena Olson; and great grandchildren Donald, Davis and Emma Stubbs; Jaxson, Paitlyn and Judah Bradley; Makynzie, Skyla, and Noah Tate. A family memorial service will be held at Sauls Funeral Chapel in Bluffton, SC at 1:00 pm, Monday, September 30. The family kindly requests that any memorials be given in her name to Bethany Kids Africa mission organization -

Phyllis Marie Faircloth Pinholster BLUFFTON - Phyllis Marie Faircloth Pinholster, 82, was greeted triumphantly into heaven on September 27th, 2019. Her love for her family was beyond amazing, second only to her devotion to Jesus Christ. She was truly a Saint on earth. Phyllis was born to the late Wilbur Nipper Faircloth and Colleen Bagley Faircloth in Douglas, GA on March 1, 1937. Her parents were always an inspiration for providing a loving and Godly home. Their legacy is seen today through numerous grand, great and great-great grandchildren. Phyllis spent her childhood years in Douglas, GA, where she met her true love in the 8th grade, Juhan Doyle Pinholster. She attended Mercer University and then married Doyle in 1957. In 1958, the two started a family and Phyllis worked at the home raising three children while Doyle began a financial career at Household Finance. After 15 years of transferring from GA, NC, VA, MD and MA, their family relocated to Columbia, SC in 1973. Phyllis began a career at Allstate Insurance in 1974. Over the years, Phyllis became a very successful sales executive within the organization and retired in 1999. In retirement, they spent time between homes in Sugar Mountain, NC and Hilton Head, SC. Phyllis and Doyle were blessed with a large family and together raised three children with patience, discipline, and most of all, unquestionable and unfailing love. They enjoyed many years living on Lake Murray (Lexington, SC) and countless hours boating and fishing with their children. Many family vacations were spent camping along the Blue Ridge Parkway or along beautiful beaches up and down the east coast. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and would protect and care for them at any cost. She was always positive, never complained, loved to laugh, and was always a joy to be around. Phyllis was known to be one of the kindest, sweetest and most caring ladies on God's earth. (Of course, she denied this claim, but those that knew her, agreed with those accolades). Phyllis was always very involved in her local church and insured that her family was active, as well. She will always be incredibly missed by her loved ones, but we are also celebrating, as she is now in heaven walking once again with her husband, father, and mother. The family would like to give a warm thank you to the wonderful staff at Harbor Cove (formerly Brookdale Court) - and especially Daryl, Neila, Georgia, Edward, Tia and Janice. We would also like to give special appreciation to the supportive staff at Tidewater Hospice - Jodi, Jaclyn, Joni, Angie, Tawanda, Beth, Lisa, and Mike. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Joann Faircloth Johnson (Jim), sons Stephen and Stuart (Wendy), daughter Terri Pinholster Davis, her grandchildren Michael Pinholster (Amanda), Melanie Williams (Chad), Melissa Bradley (Trey), Meleah Tate (Dustin), and Marlena Olson; and great grandchildren Donald, Davis and Emma Stubbs; Jaxson, Paitlyn and Judah Bradley; Makynzie, Skyla, and Noah Tate. A family memorial service will be held at Sauls Funeral Chapel in Bluffton, SC at 1:00 pm, Monday, September 30. The family kindly requests that any memorials be given in her name to Bethany Kids Africa mission organization - www.bethanykids.org . Any correspondence can be sent to 323 Workman Avenue, Woodruff, SC 29388. Published in The State on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close