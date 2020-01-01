Phyllis Tripp Gee COLUMBIA - Phyllis Tripp Gee of Columbia passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 with her loved ones surrounding her. She was born January 8, 1946 in Wilmington, NC to Ray and Faye Tripp. Phyllis was a graduate of Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She retired from Richland School District One after 32 years of teaching, Phyllis is survived by her daughter Jennifer Gee Murphy, her son Joshua Tripp Gee, her daughter in law Beth Sill Gee, her daughter Jessica Jones Smith, her son in law Alex Smith, her granddaughter Lily Murphy, and her brother Ray Tripp. She was also expecting her second grandchild, Mason Smith. Phyllis loved her best friend Marilyn Catone and all her quilting sisters. She was a charismatic, wonderful mother, teacher and friend. We will miss her warm smile and infectious laughter. Services will be held at St Martin De Porres Catholic Church at 2229 Hampton Street in Columbia on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 pm.

