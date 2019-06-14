Phyllis Yvonne Rodgers WARD- Phyllis Yvonne Rodgers, 73, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 15, at Rodgers Family Cemetery with Rev. Josh McClendon officiating. Active pallbearers will be Cody, Chris, and Chad Shealy, Craig, Colt and Austin Rodgers. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan and Keagen Gentry, Harley and David Rodgers. Mrs. Rodgers was born in Ward, SC, daughter of the late Bazie and Pearl Berry Davis. She was married to the late Paul Rodgers, Jr. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph (Teresa) Rodgers, Tracy (Sabrina) Rodgers; daughters, Phyllis Shealy and Joni Rodgers Pope; grandchildren, Cody, Chris, and Chad Shealy, Austin and David Rodgers, Jenifer Gentry, Craig and Jessica Rodgers, Courtney, Colt, and Harley Rodgers; twenty three great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Avis Cockrell, Ronnie and Roland Davis, and Darlene Wilson. She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Rodgers; grandson, Jeremy Rodgers; and six brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milton Shealy Funeral Home, c/o Phyllis Rodgers Memory, 115 North Pine Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on June 14, 2019