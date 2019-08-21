Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pollyanna Smith Davis. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Service 4:00 PM Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pollyanna Smith Davis COLUMBIA Pollyanna Smith Davis, of Columbia, SC died at home with her family on August 16, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Victor Mullins Smith and Pollyanna Gregory Smith. On January 15, 1941, Pollyanna was born into a strong Christian family. Her faith was always a very important part of her life. Pollyanna graduated from Columbia College then received her Masters from University of South Caorlina in 1968. She was fluent in both Spanish and sign language. Pollyanna absolutely loved her Gamecocks. She had season tickets for both baseball and football. Adored by everyone she met, she was very outgoing and loved making new friends as much as keeping old ones. Her beautiful presence will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 56 years, Thomas Arthur Davis. She is survived by her brother, James Victor Smith; her sister, Laline Smith Gibson; her children, Howard, Brian, and Ivan Davis; her grandchildren, Patrick and Regina Davis; daughter-in-law, Megan Davis and future daughter-in-law, Amie Walker. Services will be held at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

