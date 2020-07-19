Powell "P.E." Morris COLUMBIA - On Monday, July 13, 2020, Powell "P.E." Morris, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home at age 82, surrounded by love and by his family. Powell was born on November 13, 1937 in Birmingham, AL to Howard and Ruby Morris. After graduating from Hueytown High in 1956, he joined the United States Marines. Upon returning home from the Marines, Powell began his lifelong career in law enforcement when he became a police officer for the city of Birmingham, while also attending nighttime undergraduate classes at Samford University. Soon he caught the eye of the United States Marshal Service, and they hired him away from Birmingham to begin what would become an illustrious and decorated twenty five year career with the Marshals. We are told that to this day, Powell is considered a legend in the service and an example for younger Marshals to aspire to. On July 12, 1980, he married Deborah Ann Horgan and together they raised their son, Matt Horgan, along with his children, Terri and Patrick. In his private life, Powell was a gentle and generous man, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand for anyone in need. He was a man of integrity and honor, and he treated everyone with deep respect, whether it was a military veteran or the teenager bagging his groceries at the store. Those who knew him best will also remember his delightfully silly sense of humor, and we will all greatly miss the laughter and joy he brought to our lives every day. Powell was preceded in death by his father Howard, his mother Ruby, and his brothers Howard, Jr. and Bradley. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah, his three children Terri, Patrick and Matt, his sister Margaret and his brother Brent, his grandchildren Sarah, Kayla and Justin, a huge extended family of cherished Morris relatives from all over the country, and last but not least his bestest little buddy ever, his shadow, Hopper the pup. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church Congaree, in Hopkins, SC at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Congaree by mailing a check to 1151 Elm Savannah Road Hopkins, SC 29061 and indicating on the check that it is in memory of P.E. Morris. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store